Police investigating after man shot and killed in Dorchester

BOSTON — A man was killed in a Tuesday night shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers responding to the area of 15 Michigan Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a report of a man shot found the victim deceased at the scene, according to police.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation by Boston Police Homicide Detectives.

No further information was immediately available.

