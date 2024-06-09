Police investigating after driver carjacked at gunpoint in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Boston on Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a carjacking in the area of New England and Talbot avenues around 7:40 p.m. learned a victim had their vehicle stolen at gunpoint, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspected carjacker fled in the stolen vehicle toward Blue Hill Avenue, police added. That vehicle was later recovered on Glenway Street.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident and it wasn’t clear if the victim was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group