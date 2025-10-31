Police investigating after break-in at Holliston gun academy led to theft of firearms

HOLLISTON, Mass. — Holliston police are investigating after a break-in at a Holliston gun academy led to the theft of multiple firearms.

According to police, around 11:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to 100 Kuniholm Drive, Mass Firearms School (MFS), regarding a breaking and entering in progress.

Once on scene, officers found the front glass door shattered. Ashland Police Officers and a Framingham K-9 Unit arrived shortly after to assist in clearing and searching the building. The building was deemed empty.

The owners of MFS arrived to confirm that two semi-automatic rifles hanging on the wall in the front lobby had been stolen.

Surveillance footage from inside the building showed that three suspects smashed the front door of the building, with two of the three individuals having weapons. The individuals were seen fleeing from a vehicle, which was described as possibly a four-door, light-colored sedan.

Mass Firearms School theft CRED Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Authorities, including the Holliston Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), continue to investigate the incident.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group