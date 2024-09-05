Police investigating after 2 people stabbed minutes apart in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed just minutes apart in broad daylight in Chelsea on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Both stabbings occurred in the city’s Bellingham Square area after 8 a.m. and investigators believe the incidents could be connected, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

A victim in their 20s was stabbed on Sixth Street shortly after 8 a.m. A second victim in their 20s was stabbed on Fifth Street about 30 minutes later.

Police noted that both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

“Witnesses reported that suspects in both incidents were wearing black or dark clothing and fled the area before police arrived,” the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the stabbings is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4805.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

