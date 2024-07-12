Police investigating 2 car wrecks at separate Woburn businesses

WOBURN, Mass. — Two overnight car crashes at separate businesses in Woburn are under investigation.

One vehicle drove through a fence, slammed into a tree, and flipped over on Holton Street outside Spry Moving around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the rollover left the motorist trapped in the wreckage. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Around the same time, firefighters responding to a report of a crash on Main Street found a Ford pickup truck crumpled against the side of a hair salon.

Photos from the scene showed debris scattered on the sidewalk, a damaged light police, and a smashed brick wall.

There was no word on injuries to the pickup truck driver.

Boston 25 has reached out to Woburn police for comment on the crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

