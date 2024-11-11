Police identify suspect, victim in deadly Hyde Park shooting

BOSTON — Police have identified the suspect and the victim in a deadly Hyde Park shooting last week.

According to police around 1:14 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, officers responded to Garfield Avenue in Hyde Park for a report of shots fired and a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Jose Alberto Feliz, 28, of Hyde Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jose Alberto Feliz was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police on the scene arrested Isaiah Trevon Smith, 28, of Hyde Park.

Smith is charged with murder and various firearms charges, he will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Tuesday morning.

The shooting is not believed to be random and there is no threat to the public.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Boston police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group