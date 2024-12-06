Police identify suspect facing charges in stabbing of tow truck driver outside Boston restaurant

BOSTON — Police have identified the suspect arrested in connection with the stabbing of a tow truck driver outside of a Boston restaurant on Thursday night.

John Burgo, 40, of Brockton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Brighton District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, and assault and battery, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 479 Cambridge Street, the Lone Star Taco Bar, found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of Brighton Towing told Boston 25 News that the victim is one of his tow truck drivers who just started working for him two or three days ago.

He said it happened while that man was on the clock but didn’t know what led up to the attack. Police said the man was stabbed after a verbal altercation quickly turned violent.

“I entered before the police arrived and when he was lying down,” said one woman who witnessed the aftermath. “People were trying to continue with their lives and recognize that someone was in pain and struggling.”

Massachusetts State Police later located Burgo driving on Storrow Drive after Boston officers reviewed camera footage from an MBTA bus that showed his vehicle fleeing the scene of the stabbing towards North Beacon Street.

Burgo was ultimately pulled over in the area of Clarendon and Back streets and taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

