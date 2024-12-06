‘In pain & struggling’: BPD searching for suspect after tow truck driver stabbed in Allston

BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed on Cambridge Street in Allston.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday near Lone Star Taco Bar.

Police described the victim’s injuries as non-life threatening.

The investigation was focused on a sidewalk and a tow truck idled a few feet away from the curb.

The owner of Brighton Towing told Boston 25 News that the stabbing victim is one of his tow truck drivers who just started working for him two or three days ago.

He said it happened while that man was on the clock but didn’t know what led up to the attack.

“I entered before the police arrived and when he was lying down,” said one woman who witnessed the aftermath. “People were trying to continue with their lives and recognize that someone was in pain and struggling.”

There was no suspect description available as of late Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

