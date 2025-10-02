Police identify suspect facing charges in deadly shooting inside Boston home

BOSTON — Authorities have identified the suspect who is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting inside a home in Boston early Thursday morning.

Angel Rivera, 30, of the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in and shooting at 107 Bloomfield Street in Dorchester just before 1:45 a.m. found a man suffering from “numerous” gunshot wounds inside the first-floor apartment of a triple-decker, police said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS.

Boston shooting scene

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed police blocking off the intersection of Bloomfield and Greenbrier streets with crime scene tape as detectives worked to gather evidence.

Emily Tomanelli, who lives across the street from the scene of the shooting, told Boston 25 that her basement was broken into two weeks ago, and that news of the shooting is alarming.

“That is really terrifying. I mean, this is a really safe street. To the best of my knowledge, we’ve been here for five years, everyone is super friendly, we know all the neighbors, so it’s very shocking but also kind of scary,” Tomanelli said.

The Boston Police Department’s homicide unit is reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

