Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in New Hampshire over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the area of Old Dover and Tebbetts Road in Rochester on Saturday morning found an injured man on the ground next to a heavily damaged Yamaha V Star, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Kenneth Meyers, of Rochester, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Yamaha and a Hyundai Tuscon were towed away from the scene and the intersection was shut down for about five hours while crews investigated the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver of the Hyundai will face charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

