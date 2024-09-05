Local

Police identify man who drowned in New Hampshire pond after falling from dock

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — Authorities have identified a man who drowned in a pond in New Hampshire on Wednesday after he fell from a dock.

Marine patrol troopers responded to a report of drowning near a home on Jenness Pond in Northwood just after 5:30 p.m. and found a man not breathing in the water, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The victim, 68-year-old George Chapman, of Concord, was discovered by a family member, who immediately called 911 and began life-saving measures, state police said.

Chapman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. State police noted that an initial investigation indicated that Chapman may have suffered a medical episode before falling into the water.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603- 227-2112 or at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.

An investigation is ongoing.

