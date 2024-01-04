Police identify elderly man who was struck, killed near busy Quincy intersection

QUINCY, Mass. — Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed near a busy intersection in Quincy on Wednesday.

Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a car outside the 1000 Southern Artery apartment complex near the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery around 9:30 a.m. found an elderly man injured in the street, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The man, who police identified Thursday as 85-year-old John Collins, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The driver involved in the deadly crash initially called 911 and remained at the scene. No criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617-745-5824.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Quincy police with an ongoing investigation.

