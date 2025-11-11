Police identify 18-year-old killed in daytime shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Police have identified the 18-year-old killed in a daytime shooting in Mattapan last month.

According to police, around 1:24 pm. Officers responded to the area of 2 Hiawatha Road for reports of multiple people shot.

Upon arrival, officers located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were treated and transported by Boston EMS from the scene to local hospitals for treatment.

On Friday, November 7, 2025, one of the victims, identified as 18-year-old G’Kiyah Lewis of Malden, died.

The other two adult male victims’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

A Homicide investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

