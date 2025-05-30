Police: Huge crane tips over in Weymouth, causes significant property damage

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A huge crane tipped over in Weymouth, leaving a huge mess that people are trying to clean up.

According to police, the crane fell over in the parking lot by Legion Memorial Park, right over by the tennis courts.

Police told Boston 25 that the operator had pulled into the parking lot to fix something on the crane when he forgot to set one of the stabilizers down before swinging the crane to the side, causing it to tip over.

Police say that there is significant damage to the sidewalk and some minor damage to a fence.

Weymouth Fire was also on the scene and have called in OSHA.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as authorities remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

