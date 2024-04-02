Police, homicide unit responding to Centre Street in West Roxbury following incident

BOSTON — Police and the department’s homicide unit are responding to Centre Street in West Roxbury following an incident, police said.

Police responded to the area of 1810 Centre St. after receiving a call for an unknown medical at 8:10 a.m., police said.

Investigators cordoned off a parking lot area near a strip mall with yellow police tape. The scene is close to several businesses, including The Paper Store.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

