Police, homicide unit responding to Centre Street in West Roxbury following incident

BOSTON — Police and the department’s homicide unit are responding to Centre Street in West Roxbury following an incident, police said.
Police responded to the area of 1810 Centre St. after receiving a call for an unknown medical at 8:10 a.m., police said.
Investigators cordoned off a parking lot area near a strip mall with yellow police tape. The scene is close to several businesses, including The Paper Store.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
