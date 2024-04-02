Local

Police, homicide unit responding to Centre Street in West Roxbury following incident

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Police, homicide unit responding to Centre Street in West Roxbury following incident (Provided photo)

BOSTON — Police and the department’s homicide unit are responding to Centre Street in West Roxbury following an incident, police said.

Police responded to the area of 1810 Centre St. after receiving a call for an unknown medical at 8:10 a.m., police said.

Investigators cordoned off a parking lot area near a strip mall with yellow police tape. The scene is close to several businesses, including The Paper Store.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

