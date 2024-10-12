Police: Fire at Amazon warehouse prompts tier 1 hazmat response

Fall River — Fall River first responders answered calls to a fire at an Amazon warehouse facility.

Initial reports believe that the fire may have been caused by an unknown chemical reaction derived from a battery.

Employees, cautiously, evacuated the building due to the unknown cause of the fire. However, 11 of the workers had to be transported to the hospital.

Due to the unspecific circumstances of the fire, the Fall River Fire Department issued a state hazmat team to conduct a tier 1 response.

After some time, police were able to clear the area and the employees were able to go back to work.

Boston 25 reached out to a spokesperson for Amazon and issued the following statement, “Thanks for reaching out. Our facility in Fall River has resumed operations after we evacuated the site out of an abundance of caution earlier today. A malfunctioning battery created smoke in an area of the building and first responders asked those nearest the smoke to report to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation. The State’s hazmat team evaluated the site and determined it was safe to resume operations.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

