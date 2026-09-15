Solar-powered boats built in New England could change the future of boating

BOSTON — Imagine cruising along the Charles River in a boat powered entirely by the sun.

That’s the vision of North Andover inventor and entrepreneur James Worden, an MIT alumnus who is developing solar-powered boats designed for both recreational and commercial use.

During a recent demonstration on the Charles River, Worden showed off one of his company’s 20-foot catamaran-style vessels, which was operating solely on solar energy despite cloudy conditions.

“Right now, we’re running on exactly pure solar power even though it’s kind of cloudy,” Worden said during the test ride.

The boats are designed to offer the benefits of traditional boating without the downsides of gasoline-powered engines, including fuel odors, noise, and vibration.

“You’re experiencing nature. You are taking away only the negatives like bad smells, vibrations, noises of engines,” Worden said. “It’s really a neat combination.”

Worden has spent decades working in renewable energy. In 1989, he founded Solectria, one of the nation’s early electric vehicle manufacturers.

His latest company, Worden Marine, designs, builds, and sells solar-powered vessels for both commercial and recreational customers.

The company uses advanced manufacturing techniques, including 3D printing, to produce its boats.

Engineers are currently preparing to launch a 40-foot version of the vessel.

Engineering Manager John Lagasse said electric propulsion offers several advantages over traditional marine engines.

“You don’t have to worry about the gas lines. It doesn’t smell when you start it up,” Lagasse said.

One of the newer features being incorporated into the boats is joystick docking technology, which allows operators to maneuver more precisely when approaching a dock.

While Worden expects the solar-powered vessels to cost more upfront than traditional boats, he believes owners will save money over time because of lower fuel and maintenance costs.

The company sees potential applications for the boats in rivers, lakes, bays and intracoastal waterways. Worden also believes they could be used as commuter ferries, corporate transportation vessels, and even shuttle services for destinations such as Boston’s casino.

Beyond transportation, the boats are designed to serve another purpose: generating electricity.

“One thing we can do with this boat that a typical boat can’t do is generate energy,” Worden said. “When you’re not enjoying the boat and making use of it, it’s a floating power plant. It can put power into the grid, and you can take money off your electric bill.”

Worden says onboard battery systems prevent the boats from becoming stranded and allow them to continue operating even when sunlight is limited. He added that the solar panels continue producing useful power on cloudy days.

The boats are also a distinctly New England-made product. Design and marketing operations are based in North Andover, Massachusetts. Resin molds are produced in Rhode Island, while final manufacturing takes place at a shipyard in Belfast, Maine.

As demand grows for cleaner transportation options, Worden believes solar-powered boats could become a common sight on waterways throughout the region and beyond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group