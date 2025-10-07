Police file additional charges against man for photographing woman at East Bridgewater YMCA

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Brockton man is facing additional charges after being arrested for photographing a woman in the shower at the East Bridgewater YMCA.

Abidan Rivera, 41, was first arrested in March on a charge of photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling someone nude/partially nude, or sexual intimate parts.

Police have now filed 21 additional charges against Rivera, including 17 counts of photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling someone nude/partially nude, or sexual intimate parts, posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct, and possession of child pornography.

The investigation revealed 17 more illicit images on Rivera’s cellphone, which were discovered by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Evidence Analysis Team (H.E.A.T.).

The images include both women and children, nude and unaware they were being photographed, and appear to have been taken in the family locker room of the East Bridgewater YMCA.

Rivera pleaded guilty in May and is currently incarcerated at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.

