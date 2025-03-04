Sex offender arrested for taking photos of woman in the shower at East Bridgewater YMCA, police say

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A registered sex offender was arrested on Sunday, accused of taking photographs of an unsuspecting woman in the shower at a gym.

Abidan River, 42, of Brockton, is charged with photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling someone nude/partially nude, or sexual intimate parts. He was arraigned on Tuesday, where a judge set bauk at $10,000 with GPS monitoring if he were released.

According to East Bridgewater Police, officers were dispatched to the YMCA on Plymouth Street Sunday to investigate a report of a suspicious man taking photos or video of a woman in the shower.

Investigators determined Rivera was a suspect and also learned he was a Level 2 Sex Offender. He was eventually identified through video surveillance and an eyewitness, according to police.

Authorities secured a warrant for his arrest and Rivera was taken into custody at his workplace in Middleborough on Monday.

In addition to the $10,000 bail, Rivera was also ordered to stay away from the YMCA and the victim.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the YMCA for comment.

