Police fatally shoot man after armed standoff at bed and breakfast in New Hampshire, AG says

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Police fatally shot a man after an hourslong armed standoff at a bed and breakfast in New Hampshire overnight, officials announced early Thursday morning.

The deadly officer-involved shooting happened at the Federal House Inn along Route 25 in Plymouth, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The Federal House Inn is centrally located between the Granite State’s Lakes and White Mountains regions, near Plymouth Municipal Airport.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released and an autopsy will be scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the Inn on Wednesday afternoon found an armed man barricaded inside. At some time during the lengthy engagement, the man was shot and killed by police, according to Formella.

“At this time there are no known physical injuries to any law enforcement officers there and there is no known threat to the public,” Formella said in a news release just after 3 a.m. “Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officers involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

