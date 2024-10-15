Police enlist help of tow truck driver after ‘giant’ shark washes up on Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, Mass. — A “giant” shark was recently found washed up on a Cape Cod beach, prompting police to call in a tow truck to haul away the predator’s remains.

“Not one of our typical calls for service. Nor is it one for our local duty tow,” the Orleans Police Department said in a Facebook post. “But, as always, we answered the call.”

Police shared graphic photos of the shark resting on the bed of a Nauset Recovery tow truck. It appeared bloodied and scraped up, but it wasn’t immediately clear how the shark died.

“You really never know what kind of call you’ll respond to on any given shift,” the department added. “ At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn’t have to wrestle an unruly great white.”

While water temperatures have been dropping since the arrival of fall, great white sharks are still present off the Cape.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s live tracker shows several reported sightings in the area in recent days, including a shark off Chatham on Tuesday afternoon.

