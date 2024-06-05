Police: Dudley man sentenced to prison for ‘numerous’ house breaks in Auburn and surrounding towns

AUBURN, Mass. — A Dudley man has been sentenced to state prison for his role in “numerous” house breaks in Auburn and surrounding towns, police said Wednesday.

David King, 48, was sentenced by a Worcester Superior Court judge to 7 to 10 years in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, a maximum-security prison, Auburn police said in a statement on Facebook.

During the fall of 2023, King was suspected of committing numerous house breaks in Auburn and surrounding communities, police said.

Surveillance video “captured the suspect committing house breaks in two different jurisdictions outside of Auburn,” police said. Investigators identified King as the suspect after viewing the video, which showed a distinct tattoo that on King’s lower leg.

Princeton Police Detective Holly Doyle, who was also investigating King, obtained a search warrant for his home, where investigators found stolen property from homes in Auburn, Princeton and Holden.

King was subsequently arrested, and pleaded guilty to three counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime, two counts of receiving stolen property valued over $1,200, and two counts of receiving stolen property valued under $1,200, police said.

A victim of one of the Auburn incidents was present for the sentencing. Detectives will be returning the recovered stolen property to the victims in the near future, police said.

In their post, Auburn Police thanked Assistant District Attorney Edward Karcasinas “for his leadership and dedication in the successful prosecution of this case,” police said in their statement.

Police also thanked detectives from the police departments in Princeton, Leicester, Charlton, Shrewbury, Dudley, Holden and Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early’s office for their “dedication and tireless work” on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group