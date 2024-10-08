Police: Driver with a suspended license facing charges following deadly crash in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — A driver will be summonsed to Quincy District Court for her involvement in a deadly crash on Monday night.

A 28-year-old Randolph woman, whose name was not released, is being charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle after suspension of license, and alcohol in a motor vehicle with an open container, according to Milton Police.

Authorities responded to a two-car crash near the 700-block of Randolph Avenue around 10 p.m. and found two vehicles that had sustained serious damage in the northbound lane.

One of the drivers, a 43-year-old Boston man, was transported to Beth Israel Milton Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

The second driver, the 28-year-old Randolph woman, was transported to Boston Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

Police say they submitted a criminal application summons for her and additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

