Police: Dozens evacuated, 2 arrested in Wellesley after gun drawn over stolen medicine

WELLESLEY, Mass — Dozens of residents were evacuated from their homes in Wellesley and two people were arrested after a gun was drawn in an altercation over stolen medicine Sunday, police say.

A man staying overnight at an apartment on Barton Road overnight returned from the store to find he was missing his medicine, Wellesley police said. The man then asked the three people, two men and one woman, he had met the night before, one of whom allegedly pulled a gun on him and demanded he leave without the medication, police said.

Police responded to the residence around 3:15 p.m. and set up a perimeter. Authorities attempted to call the phone number registered to the residents and although they received no answer, police saw people looking outside the windows.

“I wasn’t really concerned until I started seeing more and more police presence,” said Odessa Sanchez, a neighbor.

Police say 40-50 residents were then evacuated from their apartments as a precaution. The Metropolitan Law Enforcement SWAT team responded to assist the Wellesley officers.

As members of the SWAT team attempted to contact the individuals inside the apartment, one of the men exited the apartment. The woman also exited a short time later.

The remaining male party called 911 and spoke with a dispatcher who instructed him to exit the front door of the apartment, Wellesley police say. He then exited the apartment and was taken into custody.

In a press conference shortly before 7:00 p.m. Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said residents were returning to their homes and authorities were searching the apartment for weapons.

Authorities are providing an update on active incident drawing large police presence in Wellesley https://t.co/K1FpTaVTah — Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 3, 2024

Police say the victim had met the three suspects Saturday night in Boston and they offered him a place to spend the night.

Wellesley police took to social media, asking residents to avoid the area of Barton Road during the situation.

The MSP STOP team was not deployed.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured several police vehicles, including SWAT team members lining the road.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 ‘Active incident’ draws large police presence in Wellesley

One of the individuals involved in the incident was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant. Another individual was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned Monday morning at Dedham District Court.

The third individual was released from the scene, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group