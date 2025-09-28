Police: Deadly shooting in North Carolina was ‘highly premeditated’ and location was ‘targeted’

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — A shooting at a picturesque, seaside town in North Carolina that left three people dead and five others injured was a “highly premeditated” attack, police said Sunday.

Police Chief Todd Coring said at a press conference Sunday that Nigel Edge of Oak Island is accused of opening fire from a boat into a crowd gathered at American Fish Company in Southport. Coring said the location was “targeted” but did not elaborate.

The shooting, which erupted about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, took place along a popular stretch of bars and restaurants in the historic port town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Wilmington. Investigators said Edge piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly, fired, and then sped away.

Edge is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He could face additional charges, Coring said.

“We understand this suspect identifies as a combat veteran. He self-identifies. Injured in the line of duty is what he’s saying; he suffers from PTSD,” Coring said, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Edge is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, District Attorney Jon David said. He is being held without bond.

Among the five people hospitalized with injuries, at least one “is now clinging for their life,” David said.

It was not immediately known whether Edge has an attorney to speak on his behalf. No attorney was listed on court documents.

Roughly half an hour after the shooting, a U.S. Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the suspect’s description pulling a boat from the water at a public ramp on Oak Island. The person was detained and turned over to Southport police for questioning, officials said.

Investigators from multiple agencies — including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard — remained on the water and at the scene Sunday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

