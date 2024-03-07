Police: Convenience stores in Wakefield, Peabody robbed of scratch tickets in smash-and-grabs

WAKEFIELD, Mass — An investigation is underway after a suspect stole several stacks of scratch tickets in Wakefield and Peabody Wednesday police say.

The suspect smashed into Salem Variety on Salem Street Wednesday, nabbing nine stacks of $10 scratch tickets and one stack of $20 scratch tickets.

Police say the suspect only spent a minute or less in the store before leaving.

Police say the getaway car was seen traveling onto I-95 north toward Peabody.

The owners of A-One Market in Peabody then reported the same suspect stole $50 tickets from the store a short time later.

