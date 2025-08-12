Police in New England town issue warning after large shark spotted near multiple beaches

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Police in a New England town issued a warning on Tuesday after a large shark was spotted in the water near multiple popular beaches.

“The Scarborough Public Safety Team would like to inform the public of a potential shark sighting in local waters, specifically in the area off the south tip of Richmond Island, Crescent Beach State Park, Higgins Beach, and Pine Point Beach,” the Scarborough Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

A marine resource officer in the southern Maine town first received a report of what appeared to be a large shark near Richmond Island and Scarborough Beach on Monday.

On Tuesday, that marine officer obtained drone video that showed a possible great white shark, 10 to 12 feet in length, lurking near the southern end of Richmond Island near Higgins Beach and Scarborough Beach, according to police.

>>> Watch the drone video in the media player above <<<

“We are sharing this information promptly to keep the community informed,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the shark was spotted again on Tuesday morning in the area off Pine Point Beach, but no photos or video from the second sighting have been obtained by officers.

“As additional details become available, we will provide updates,” the department added.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Marine Resource Officer Daryen Granata at dgranata@scarboroughmaine.org or 207-730-4356.

Scarborough is located about seven miles south of Portland and just north of Old Orchard Beach.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group