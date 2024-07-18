Police closely monitoring protestors as ‘tree-sit’ continues along Route 2 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Mass. — Police are closely monitoring protestors in Lincoln who spent the night in trees along Route 2.

Some of the demonstrators have been up in the trees along the busy highway for days trying to halt a construction project from cutting the trees down, but it has caused significant traffic problems for people traveling through the area.

However, both lanes of the westbound side of Route 2 were back open Thursday morning. The right shoulder is still closed off with cones and flood lights pointed towards the tall trees.

The protest is unfolding just before the intersection of Route 2 and Bedford Road and protestors are heading into their fourth day of a “tree-sit.”

The group “Protect Lincoln Forest” said roughly a dozen people have been sprawled out and camping across the forest, some more than 70 feet up.

They said two were arrested Wednesday after strapping themselves to construction vehicles.

Two others were arrested Tuesday when they refused to move from the forest.

Enbridge, a Canadian-based company, in collaboration with Northern Tree Service, said this demolition is part of the Lincoln Meter Station Project to improve nearby gas transmission and energy needs.

But some protesters said they won’t leave until construction halted.

A tree-sitter who did not want to share their name said, “Today, they started cutting trees. I was just sitting in my perch watching as tree after tree after tree after tree around me was turned into sawdust. I was really devastated. I just held onto the black birch tighter.”

In a statement, Stakeholder Relations Manager Max Bergeron said, “The Lincoln Meter Station rebuild project in Lincoln, MA is a maintenance project to help support the ongoing safe operation of Algonquin Gas Transmission to continue meeting everyday energy needs in Massachusetts. We’ve worked closely with the City of Cambridge as the landowner, and the Town of Lincoln to minimize the number of trees being removed for this project, and have consulted with state officials regarding compliance with regulations relating to wildlife habitat management.

As a company, we recognize the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully. Our preference is always to seek to resolve differences of opinion through dialogue – peacefully and respectfully.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

