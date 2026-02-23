Police: City of Kingston, Mass. report phone line failures, 9-1-1 not affected

KINGSTON, Mass. — Police in Kingston, Massachusetts, say the city is experiencing intermittent problems with its phone lines.

According to the Kingston Police Department’s Facebook page, they are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it.

“We are working with our communication utility partners to get it fixed,” the department wrote. “With that said, we are still in the thick of the storm. If it can wait, please wait until after the storm. If you need us immediately for an emergency, call 911.”

Police also added that 9-1-1 has not been impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

