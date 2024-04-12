Police: Cambridge school resource officer on leave after unintentional gun discharge

A Cambridge school resource officer is on administrative leave after police say his gun accidentally discharged inside a bathroom stall earlier this month.

Officer Frank Greenidge removed his gun and placed it on a bathroom stall hook by its trigger guard at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School on Tuesday, April 2, Cambridge Police say. The firearm reportedly fired as it was removed from the book

The officer was not hurt and there were no other injuries.

Greenidge will remain on leave pending a full review of the incident.

“The Cambridge Police Department has strict policies and standards regarding the use, maintenance, and storage of all department-issued firearms,” the Department said in a statement. “Conduct by a member of the Cambridge Police Department that is found to be non-conforming with department policies and standards will be thoroughly and objectively investigated to assure that there is accountability.”

Officials say the officer immediately notified department supervisors and the school administration. Police responded to the school and is actively investigating how this happened.

The school day was not disrupted, school officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

