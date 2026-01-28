Police arrest two suspects accused of robbing a Facebook Marketplace watch seller

SANDWICH, MASS. — The Sandwich Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place after a victim arranged an online transaction through Facebook Marketplace.

According to officials, on January 14, a 22-year-old male victim from Sandwich reported that he was robbed outside his residence by two individuals. The victim stated that he arranged to sell two watched through Facebook Marketplace when the suspects allegedly robbed him.

After the robbery, the suspects fled on foot and were believed to have entered a vehicle and left the area.’

Sandwich police responded to the scene, interviewed the victim, and conducted a search through the Mashpee Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Through the investigation, 19-year-old Broderick Simoneau of Hyannis and 22-year-old Alexander Vakalopoulos of Centerville and Dennis were identified as the suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for both individuals.

Simoneau was arrested on January 23 and Vakalopoulos was arrested on January 27.

Both suspects were charged with armed robbery.

In a statement, the Sandwich Police Department reminded the public to use caution when conducting online transactions. “Residents are encouraged to choose safe exchange locations, taking into consideration public settings and the time of day,” they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group