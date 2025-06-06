Police activity prompts closure of lanes on I-93 in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — Part of Interstate 93 in Woburn is closed Friday amid ongoing “police activity,” officials said.

MassDOT announced shortly before 11 a.m. that the southbound side of the highway was closed at Exit 30.

The left lane on the northbound side of I-93 and the Exit 30 off-ramp are also closed, according to MassDOT.

In #Woburn, I-93 SB closed at exit 30 due to police activity. Left lane closed on I-93 NB, and I-93 NB exit 30 off-ramp is closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 6, 2025

Motorists were urged to avoid the area due to the police activity.

Additional details on the nature of the activity weren’t immediately available.

It’s unclear when the highway will be reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

