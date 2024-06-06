Police: 7 people arrested in string of shootings in Mass. city that left officer seriously hurt

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Seven people were arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a string of shootings in a city in western Massachusetts that left a police officer seriously injured, authorities said.

Detectives in the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit were shot at by individuals in a Honda Civic on College Street in Springfield around 10:40 p.m., according to a Springfield Police Department spokesman. A short time later, the occupants of a Jeep Cherokee shot at and struck an occupied, unmarked cruiser on State Street near Hunter Place.

A Springfield police officer who was driving to work was also shot by a suspect in the same Jeep in the area of the 600 block of State Street, the spokesman said. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of seven suspects, including 18-year-old Isak Font, were taken into custody. Seven firearms, including a rifle Font is alleged to have used in the shooting of the officer and cruiser, were also seized.

Springfield Police Captain Trent Duda is leading an investigation into the shootings.

Additional details are expected to be released later on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

