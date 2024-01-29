Police: 53-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Police on Cape Cod are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 53-year-old man from Hyannis on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Barnstable police responded to Bearses Way around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found several vehicles off the roadway, including one vehicle that had run over a fire hydrants and struck a tree near the side of the road.

Police say officers began treating two people involved in the initial accident. Those two drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries.

One of drivers, a 53-year-old Hyannis man was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second driver, a 58-year-old Plymouth man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle ran over scattered debris from the crash, but the driver was not injured.

No further information on the cause of the crash has been released.

The Barnstable Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the fatal motor vehicle accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

