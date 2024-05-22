Police: 3 teens stabbed after fight at Andrew Square Station; suspects detained

BOSTON — There was a large police presence outside Andrew Square MBTA Station in South Boston Wednesday after three juveniles were hospitalized with stab wounds.
According to Transit Police, a large group of teens fought one another just before 4 p.m. Officials say three of the teens were stabbed during the altercation and were transported to an area hospital.
Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Police say they’ve detained possible subjects involved but did not say how many.
Red Line trains were temporarily bypassing the station at the request of MBTA Transit Police, according to an X post from the MBTA.
Boston EMS confirms three people transported to hospital from active scene at Andrew Station in South Boston. Witnesses say it started as fight & escalated w/ multiple people stabbed #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/o37MLqoWRx— Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) May 22, 2024
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group