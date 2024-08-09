Police: 2 EMTs injured after distracted driver crashes into ambulance in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are reminding residents to stay alert on the road after an alleged distracted driver struck an ambulance Friday morning.

According to Brockton Police, a vehicle slammed into the side of a Brewster ambulance responding to a call around 11:51 a.m. at the intersection of Torrey and West Street, causing the ambulance to roll over.

The two EMTs inside the ambulance only sustained minor injuries.

Investigators say a 21-year-old driver from North Easton was distracted while driving and failed to yield to the ambulance, which had its lights on. The Brockton Police Traffic Enforcement and Control Unit found that Brewster Ambulance followed all the proper protocols.

Police did not say if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

“Let’s all remember to stay alert and drive safely out there!” a Brockton Police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

