Police: 17-year-old charged with OUI after crashing into pole in Reading

READING, Mass. — A teenager is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly drunk driving and crashing into a pole early Saturday morning.

A 17-year-old juvenile male from Reading was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, mobile phone usage by an operator under 18, and possession of liquor by a person under 21.

At about 12:01 a.m., officers responding to the area of Main Street and Birch Meadow Drive for a report of a car that crashed into a pole found a smoking Chevrolet Trax on the road, according to Reading Police.

A 17-year-old was also located at the scene outside of the car. The teen driver did not report any injuries.

Investigators say the teen was texting and driving before losing control of the vehicle and that he smelled of alcohol and couldn’t maintain his balance.

Officers allegedly found an open can of alcoholic seltzer in his car after a brief search.

The teen’s parent and the teen declined for him to take a field sobriety test.

He will be arraigned in Middlesex County Juvenile Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group