Plymouth Fire Department responds to gas leak that prompted residents to evacuate their homes

PLYMOUTH — In a press release issued by Plymouth Fire Department, crews responded to calls of a gas leak Thursday morning near Standish Avenue and Bourne Street.

Eversource Energy crews were conducting maintenance work when they struck a two-inch gas main pipe. Plymouth Fire responded to the scene, alongside Plymouth police, and prompted residents living in homes in the area to evacuate out of caution.

Students were dismissed early after nearby Hedge Elementary School conducted a shelter-in-place order. Fire Chief Neil Foley said, “At no time were any students, faculty or staff in danger; these were precautionary measures.”

No injuries were reported, and since the incident, Eversource crews have shut down the gas flow to the area.

Traffic is to be expected within the area as crews continue repairs to the gas main pipe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group