Victim identified in deadly Bridgewater crash

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A man died Sunday night after his car reportedly veered off the roadway and into a tree.

Officers responding to the area of 46 Auburn Street around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a car crash found a 2006 Chevy Avalanche had slammed into a tree, according to Bridgewater Police. Crews began trying to extricate the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, and rendered emergency medical services.

Linneaus Gitonga, 34, of Rockland, was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Investigators say Gitonga’s Chevy was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Auburn Street when the car left the roadway, struck a parked and unoccupied pickup truck, then a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Bridgewater Police Detectives, the Taunton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

