Suspects accused in string of Whitman car thefts, break-ins, sought by police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects accused of stealing and breaking into several cars over the summer.

Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon says between June 7 and August 27, officials received reports of multiple vehicle break-ins and a few stolen car calls in targeted neighborhoods.

On August 8, two suspects stole a car from a South Avenue business around 4 a.m. which was later involved in a crash, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspects dressed in all black walking through the parking lot.

On June 7, cars were ransacked on Cherry Street, Freedom Lane, Old Colony Way, Lazel Street, and Raynor Avenue.

Hopkins Drive was the target of an August 24 break-in spree, according to authorities.

On August 27, several vehicles on Carleton Street, Pleasant Street, and Whidden Avenue were broken into. Police say Additional break-ins occurred on various dates on Court Street, Stetson Street, and Whitman Avenue.

In each case, the vehicles were reportedly left unlocked.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that our residents remember to lock their vehicle doors,” Chief Hanlon said. “We can greatly reduce the number of break-ins if people remember to simply lock their doors. These thieves are not taking the time to try to enter locked vehicles as it increases the amount of time they are there and the likelihood that they will be caught.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitman Police at 781-447-1212.

