Plymouth Select Board Chair says ICE didn’t warn police about operation in town

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth officials are not happy with a federal immigration operation that occurred on Friday morning, claiming it could’ve caused a dangerous situation for local officers.

Select Board Chair Kevin Canty says town officials, along with police, weren’t warned of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in their town.

“By failing to extend that minimum courtesy to our Police Department, ICE created a situation where our officers may have responded to calls from residents that masked individuals with guns were taking away their neighbors without having any idea those individuals were federal law enforcement and not criminals,” Canty said. “This is unacceptable behavior that puts all law enforcement personnel and residents at risk. ICE should be ashamed of themselves.”

Information about the operation was not immediately available and Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE for comment.

The only details provided by town officials was that the action took place in North Plymouth and not near any schools or school property.

Canty says he, along with the Plymouth Police Department, is sympathetic to the stress and emotional impact these situations have on a community.

He also is reminding residents that it’s unlawful for anyone, including local law enforcement agencies, to impede or obstruct ICE officers performing their duties.

