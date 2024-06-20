Search for missing Plymouth man continues

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — At the Plymouth Public Library dozens of volunteers gather in the heat to try to find Rodney Riviello, the 69-year-old man missing since about noon on Tuesday.

“It’s unheard of. There’s not been a sighting in this amount of time and we have to investigate every lead,” said Michelle Norris, Rodney’s daughter.

She is desperate to find her father.

“We are not giving up hope. We ask that no one else does, we feel that today is critical. We are going to get out there, going to keep looking,” said Michelle.

Wednesday, police released the last known image of Rodney taken Tuesday as he was discharged from Beth Israel Plymouth Hospital.

Rodney Riviello (Plymouth Police Department)

He was treated for a head injury that he suffered during a Tuesday morning walk,

His family says he was released on his own, with no one to pick him up.

They say Rodney has problems with his memory

Police think Rodney may have gotten into a Nissan Armada

Plymouth SUV Silver Alert (Plymouth Police Department)

But since police made a picture of the vehicle public on Wednesday, no one has come forward to identify themselves

“He would not be likely to get into a car with a stranger, but he had no ID, no phone, no money,” Michelle Norris said. “So, he may have made that decision based on the heat and asked someone to bring him somewhere.”

Earlier this week, Plymouth and State Police, using infrared and K9s, searched the area around the hospital looking for Rodney, with no luck.

Now, these volunteers in Plymouth, people who don’t even know Rodney or his family, are picking up the search, looking through vast stretches of woods.

“That’s somebody’s grandfather, that’s somebody’s dad,” Andrea Tate of Plymouth said.

“It is just tugging at my heartstrings I had to come out to do something,” added Sherri Duggan of Middleboro. “I’m a teacher, I have free time, why not come out and help today?”

Rodney Riviello was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue shorts, and NY Yankees baseball cap.

If he got into that car, he could be anywhere.

His family is asking everyone to be on the lookout if they see him.

Call Plymouth Police with any tips.

Rodney Riviello (Plymouth Police Department)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group