Officials: Fire breaks out at Plymouth home due to likely lightning strike

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency responders battled smoke and flames on Thursday after a reported lightning strike at a Plymouth home.

Crews received a 911 call to the area of 12 Nicholas Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. for a house hit by lightning with visible flames showing from the roof line, according to Plymouth Fire officials.

There were no reports of any injuries and no one was home at the time of the strike.

Three fire companies worked quickly to extinguish the blaze in the single-story, ranch-style home. The interior ceiling had to be cut open to ensure the fire didn’t spread, according to authorities.

Due to the heavy smoke and water damage, the homeowners are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation although officials say it was most likely caused by a lightning strike during the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

