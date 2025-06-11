Man flown to hospital after becoming trapped in Kingston drainage vault, officials say

KINGSTON, Mass. — Plymouth County crews rescued a man who became trapped in a concrete drainage vault on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kingston Police, the entrapment occurred around 1:44 p.m. in the area of Marion Drive near Gallen Way.

Firefighters found the man trapped in a 10x10 drainage vault with several feet of water inside.

After about 35 minutes, the Plymouth County Technical Rescue team was able to free the man from the trench.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

