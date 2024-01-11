Local rivers rising due to overnight storm, causing flood concerns

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Heavy wind and rains on Tuesday night caused several rivers to rise throughout the Commonwealth.

Carl Hayes lives just feet away from the Taunton River in Bridgewater and has seen his fair share of winter storms over the years.

It wasn’t until his morning walk on Wednesday he realized this latest round of rain was different.

“I wasn’t even to the bridge and we can already see it coming up on the inlets and once I got down there and saw the train tracks I’m like ‘Oh...this one’s bad,’” Hayes said.

Hayes believes his portion of the Taunton River is now 10 feet wider and 5 feet higher than normal. The flooding saturated his backyard a few feet away, eventually coming up through his basement floor.

“There was so much water that it just basically built up in the yard,” said Hayes.

He’s now pumping out the water while also preparing for another round of rain this weekend.

The National Weather Service expects water levels in the Taunton River to rise roughly two feet over the next 48 hours.

