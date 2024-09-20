Laptop fire at Brockton High School prompts evacuation

Brockton High School was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a fire.
Crews responded around 10:18 a.m. for a report of a laptop fire in the core building, according to officials.
School police were able to extinguish the fire before the firefighters’ arrival.
A table and carpets in the classroom sustained minor damage during the incident.
The laptop on fire was removed using a cell block blanket outside the school.
Students and staff have re-entered the building.
