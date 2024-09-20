Plymouth County

Laptop fire at Brockton High School prompts evacuation

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Brockton high school laptop fire (Brockton Fire Department)

Brockton High School was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a fire.

Crews responded around 10:18 a.m. for a report of a laptop fire in the core building, according to officials.

School police were able to extinguish the fire before the firefighters’ arrival.

A table and carpets in the classroom sustained minor damage during the incident.

The laptop on fire was removed using a cell block blanket outside the school.

Students and staff have re-entered the building.

