Laptop fire at Brockton High School prompts evacuation

Brockton High School was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a fire.

Crews responded around 10:18 a.m. for a report of a laptop fire in the core building, according to officials.

School police were able to extinguish the fire before the firefighters’ arrival.

A table and carpets in the classroom sustained minor damage during the incident.

The laptop on fire was removed using a cell block blanket outside the school.

Students and staff have re-entered the building.

Brockton high school laptop fire (Brockton Fire Department)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group