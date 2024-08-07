Hanson man accused of exposing himself to juveniles wanted in other Mass. towns for similar crimes

WHITMAN, Mass. — A level 3 sex offender is facing charges after exposing himself to two young girls in one Massachusetts community and could be facing similar charges in others, authorities say.

Paul St. Martin, 59, of Hanson, is charged with one count of open and gross lewdness.

According to Whitman Police, on July 27, officers responded to a report of a man who pulled up next to two juvenile girls and flashed them before speeding off in a white sedan in the area of Route 18 and Route 27 around 1:45 p.m.

The victims say the man, who appeared to be in his 50s, did not say anything to them and did not leave his vehicle, which had Indiana license plates.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area and determined the make and model of the car to be a Chevy Malibu sedan. A “be on the lookout” was issued to surrounding departments.

On July 28, a nearby police department notified Detective Paul Young a similar incident occurred in their town and witnesses obtained the Chevy’s license plate number.

Authorities determined St. Martin had recently rented the vehicle. Officers went to his Hanson home and arrested him without incident.

Police say through their investigation they believe St. Martin committed similar acts in Marshfield, Braintree, and Belmont.

Arrest warrants have been filed by both the Marshfield and Braintree police departments for St. Martin.

“I would like to commend our officers for their excellent police work in getting the word out about this incident and collaborating with other area law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest this suspect,” Chief Hanlon said. “This type of behavior is disgusting and unacceptable and it will not be tolerated in our communities.”

On Monday, July 29, St. Martin was arraigned at Brockton District Court for the Hanson charge and ordered held on $10,000 bail. He remains in custody at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.

