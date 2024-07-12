Former Hull Superintendent reaches $700k settlement with town after firing in 2020

HULL, Mass. — A former Hull Superintendent won hundreds of thousands of dollars in a discrimination settlement from the town after his firing in 2020.

In February 2020, then-Superintendent Michael Devine was relieved of his duties by the school committee amid allegations of personal misconduct. The allegations have since proved to be unfounded.

On July 29, 2021, Devine filed a civil suit against the town for breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and allegations of discrimination and defamation, among others.

Almost three years after the civil suit, Devine reached a settlement with the town for $700,000 and a letter of recommendation.

“The Town of Hull and Michael Devine have resolved their differences to the satisfaction of both sides regarding the termination of Michael Devine as Superintendent of the Hull Public Schools,” the agreement read. “The Town of Hull thanks Michael Devine for his years of honorable public service first as Principal of Hull High School and then as Superintendent of the Public Schools and wishes him well on his future endeavors.”

A spokesperson from Devin’s legal team says he intends to return to education, a field he loves, not as an administrator but as a history teacher.

