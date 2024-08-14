Duxbury woman found guilty of leaving the scene of deadly pedestrian crash in 2019

DUXBURY, Mass. — After three days of deliberations, a Plymouth County jury convicted a woman of leaving the scene of a 2019 crash where a Duxbury resident was killed.

43-year-old Kristina Blackmore of Duxbury was found guilty of one count of leaving the scene of injury causing death and one count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz.

She will be sentenced on Thursday.

On June 9, 2019, Duxbury officers responding to a call for a pedestrian struck on Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. found 46-year-old Andrea Gordon unresponsive on the ground, according to police.

EMS attempted to perform life-saving measures on her before transporting her to South Shore Hospital. Gordon succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Investigators spoke with witnesses who said a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit Gordon before fleeing the scene. The truck was eventually found damaged at the home of Blackmore and a warrant was obtained for her arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Duxbury Police, and Massachusetts State Police Collision, Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

