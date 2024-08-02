Driver seriously injured after I-95 box truck rollover

SHARON, Mass. — Traffic was snarled for the Friday morning commute after a box truck rollover on I-95.

State Police say the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound near the Route 1 overpass in Sharon.

The driver sustained serious injuries, according to authorities, and was transported via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Aerial video shows the tractor-trailer torn asunder.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

